Two new additions to the crickets of Kerala found

Published - October 20, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Researchers of the Shadpada Entomology Research Lab (SERL) of Christ College, Irinjalakuda, have reported two species of tree crickets for the first time from Kerala.

Oecanthus indicus and Oecanthus henryi have been discovered from Thrissur and Palakkad districts by Thasnim E. S., Research scholar; Dr. Bijoy C., Research supervisor and Dr. Dhaneesh Bhaskar, Regional Vice-Chair for Asia, IUCN SSC Grasshopper Specialist Group Care Earth Trust, Chennai.

Tree crickets belong to the family Oecanthidae of order Orthoptera. So far six genera of this family were reported from Kerala, and the genus Oecanthus is reported for the first time from the State, according to Dr. Bijoy.

Members of genus Oecanthus serve as reliable “thermometer crickets” because of their ability to adjust their chirping rate with temperature. The findings are published in the journal ‘Munis Entomology and Zoology’. The research was conducted with financial assistance of University Grants Commission (UGC).

