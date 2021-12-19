Two murders rock Alappuzha

BJP and SDPI leaders hacked to death in separate incidents

Panic gripped Alappuzha as two violent deaths rocked the district in less than 12 hours. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State secretary K.S. Shan (38) and BJP leader Ranjith Srinivasan (40) were hacked to death by assailants in separate incidents.

While Shan was killed by a gang at Mannancherry on the night of December 18, Srinivasan, OBC Morcha State secretary, was attacked in his home at Vellakinar on the morning of December 19.

According to the police, the attack on Shan happened around 7.30 p.m. Shan was travelling on his motorcycle when a car rear-ended the two-wheeler. A group of persons came out of the car and attacked him, the police said.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Alappuzha and later shifted to another hospital in Kochi where he succumbed to his injuries around 11.30 p.m. The SDPI alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the attack.

Srinivasan was attacked by a group of assailants when he was about to go for a morning walk. Though he was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved. An advocate, Srinivasan had contested in the 2016 Assembly polls from the Alappuzha constituency.

In the backdrop of violence, District Collector A. Alexander has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Cr.PC in the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the murders. The police have beefed up security in the district in view of the incident.