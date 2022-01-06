Two mowed down by train at Malapuram level crossing

MALAPPURAM

06 January 2022 10:23 IST

The man and his daughter were crossing the railway tracks on Wednesday night at Vattathani near Tirur

: A man and his daughter were crushed to death by a train at Vattathani near Tirur on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 night.

Azeez Kandampulakkal, 46, and his daughter Ajwa Mariam, 12, were crossing the railway tracks around 10.45 p.m. when the tragedy took place.

They were mowed down by Mangalapuram-Chennai Express.

