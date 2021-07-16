Two more Zika cases in capital

Thiruvananthapuram

16 July 2021 19:58 IST

All districts asked to take up control measures

Two more persons in the capital district have tested positive for Zika virus (ZIKV) infection, taking the total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease in the State so far to 30.

Only 10 of these persons have active disease at present.

A 38-year-old man from Nedumcaud and a 52-year-old woman from Anayara have been newly diagnosed with the disease. The samples were tested at the virology lab at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Review meeting

Meanwhile, a joint review meeting called by the Health and Revenue Ministers here on Friday said that a coordinated action plan by the Health, Local Self-Government and Revenue Departments would be put together for implementation of control measures across districts to contain ZIKV and dengue infection.

Health Minister Veena George said that only one cluster had been found in the capital district, at Anayara. A total of 138 samples had been tested, out of which 30 tested positive.

She said that dengue was being reported from all districts and that ZIKV and dengue containment could be taken together through the control of Aedes species of mosquitoes. She said that infectious diseases would have to be contained quickly so that the hospitals, which were already weighed down by COVID-19 care, was not overburdened.

All districts have been asked to take the ZIKV and dengue alert seriously and to organise district-wise action plans and to strengthen containment activities. Ward-level sanitation committees would have to take an active role.

Mosquito control

Public should be made aware of the importance of mosquito control, especially within homes. Volunteers and agencies like Kudumbashree should be roped in for the same.

Ms. George also said that micro-containment plans should be strengthened at ward-level in the context of the rising COVID-19 cases and that the districts should increase testing.

Senior health and revenue officials, District Collectors and District Medical Officers were all present at the meeting.