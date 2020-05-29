Two more test positive in Wayanad

With two Gulf returnees testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the total number of persons who contracted COVID-19 in Wayanad district rose to 29 on Friday.

A 28-year-old man at Poothadi who returned from Doha on May 18, and a 62-year-old man at Meppadi who returned from Abu Dhabi on May 17 tested positive for the virus, Health Department sources said.

They were in institutional quarantine at a COVID-19 care centre here. They have now been admitted to the COVID-19 care hospital at Mananthavady.

Five discharged

Five persons, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and remained in isolation at the hospital, were discharged on Friday after they recovered from the disease.

Of the 29 cases reported in the district till now, 22 have been discharged. As many as 3,833 persons, including 570 tribespeople, are under observation in the district.