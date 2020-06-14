Two more test positive in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

14 June 2020 23:17 IST

39 cured of the disease so far, 112 in total admitted to isolation wards of hospitals

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 patients rose to 131 in Pathanamthitta, with two more testing positive for the virus on Sunday.

A 31-year-old woman who came to Vallicaud from Dubai on June 1 and a 26-year-old woman who came from Dubai to Pallickal, near Adoor, in June are the two Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who tested positive.

Cured so far

As many as 39 persons have been cured of the disease so far, and presently, a total of 91 persons are undergoing treatment for the disease at various hospitals in the district.

The total number of quarantined people, including COVID-19 patients, admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals was 112 as on Sunday, according to an official bulletin released here in the evening.

41 persons

The General Hospital in Pathanamthitta houses 41 persons, five persons at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, four at the General Hospital in Adoor, 47 persons at the firstline COVID-19 treatment centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and 15 others at various private hospitals.

4,479 quarantined

As per an official bulletin, 4,479 persons were placed in quarantine at various corona care centres and houses in different parts of the district as on Sunday.

As many as 3,319 people among them have come from various other States, 1,051 persons are those who came from abroad, and 109 others are the contacts of the infected persons.

A total of 9,834 throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha tested negative while 127 others tested positive so far, the bulletin said.

Clinical examination results of 713 throat swab samples were awaited.

The bulletin said a total of 966 quarantined persons were accommodated in 129 COVID care centres opened in different parts of the district as on Sunday.