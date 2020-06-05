Two more test positive in Kollam

Two more persons from the district, both of them women, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

A 31-year-old Ummannur resident, working as a staff nurse in Mumbai, had reached Kochi on May 28 by an Air Asia flight.

She was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, following symptoms on June 4 and tested positive the next day.

The other patient, a 19-year-old Punalur resident, is a medical student at Tajikistan who reached the Kannur airport on May 27 and boarded a KSRTC special service from there to Thiruvananthapuram. Her sample was taken on June 1. Meanwhile, the funeral of the first COVID-19 victim from the district, was held at the Mulankadakam public crematorium, here on Friday. The 65-year-old Kavanad resident had died following respiratory complications on Sunday.

The Health Department is yet to track the source of the infection of the victim. His wife is a fish vendor and the administration has closed Shaktikulangara and Neendakara harbours following his death.