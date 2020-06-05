Kerala

Two more test positive in Kollam

Two more persons from the district, both of them women, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

A 31-year-old Ummannur resident, working as a staff nurse in Mumbai, had reached Kochi on May 28 by an Air Asia flight.

She was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, following symptoms on June 4 and tested positive the next day.

The other patient, a 19-year-old Punalur resident, is a medical student at Tajikistan who reached the Kannur airport on May 27 and boarded a KSRTC special service from there to Thiruvananthapuram. Her sample was taken on June 1. Meanwhile, the funeral of the first COVID-19 victim from the district, was held at the Mulankadakam public crematorium, here on Friday. The 65-year-old Kavanad resident had died following respiratory complications on Sunday.

The Health Department is yet to track the source of the infection of the victim. His wife is a fish vendor and the administration has closed Shaktikulangara and Neendakara harbours following his death.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:57:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-more-test-positive-in-kollam/article31761271.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY