Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thrissur on Thursday.

The 32-year-old husband of the woman who tested positive recently, and a 21-year-old youth were the new patients. The woman had come from France a few days ago. She was admitted to Thrissur General Hospital.

Of the 46 results received on Thursday, 44 turned negative. Results of 68 people are awaited.

The number of people under observation in the district has increased to 13,283. There are 50 people under observation at hospitals in the district. In all, 662 people completed the home quarantine period while 18 people were newly admitted to hospitals.

Experts are providing counselling for people under home quarantine.

Shelter homes

Meanwhile, civic bodies have opened shelter homes for the homeless. In all, 286 street dwellers have been shifted to temporary shelters.

Seven of them were sent to the General Hospital after screening.

About 250 people have been sheltered in one school. If needed, camps would be opened in more schools, said Deputy Mayor Rafy Jose.

In Guruvayur, 139 destitute people were shifted to the camp set up by the municipality at Government U.P. School. Following screening, five of them were sent to Guruvayur Devaswom Hospital and one to Chavakkad Taluk Hospital.

Kodungallur Municipality opened a shelter at Government Boys High School, Kodungallur.

Those who find destitute people should contact 9446994073, according to Kodungallur Municipal Secretary.

Nattika Panchayat too arranged a shelter for the homeless at a dormitory of the Thriprayar Devaswom.