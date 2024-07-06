Two more rash driving incidents reported in Munnar

Two more incidents of rash driving were reported on Thursday and Friday on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and the Munnar-Mattupetty road in Munnar. According to officials, Idukki Regional Transport Officer (RTO) registered a case against driver of the vehicle Sadham Hussain, 35, a Kochi resident, and issued a notice to him to appear before the RTO. In a video that went viral on social media, one youngster of the four-member group from Kochi was seen leaning out of the moving vehicle on the Gap Road stretch. In another incident, a group of tourists were seen leaning out of two taxi jeeps on the Munnar-Mattupetty route.

Adimaly Motor Vehicle Inspector (Enforcement) Louis Dsouza said the Motor Vehicle department had taken action against the car driver. “Taxi drivers in Munnar are behind the rash driving incident in Mattupetty. We will take action against them,” said the official.

According to officials, within a month, over 10 rash driving incidents were reported in Munnar. Officials said the District Road Safety Authority (DRSA) meeting on Friday was directed by the National Highway Authority of India(NHAI) to fix warning boards on the Munnar-Bodimettu Highway.