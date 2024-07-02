GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more rash driving incidents reported in Munnar

Published - July 02, 2024 08:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of a youth dangerously leaning out of the vehicle on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Tuesday.

A screen grab of a youth dangerously leaning out of the vehicle on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two more incidents of rash driving were reported on Tuesday on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and Bodimettu-Bodinayakanur Road in Munnar.

According to the officials, Idukki Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Enforcement has registered a case against the vehicle driver Akhilesh, 20, a Telangana resident, and issued a notice to him to appear before the RTO. One of the youths of the six-member group from Telangana was seen leaning out of the moving vehicle along Gap Road stretch. In another incident, two youths were seen travelling on the top of a vehicle on the Bodimettu-Bodinayakanur stretch. Videos of the rash driving incidents went viral on social media.

Adimaly Motor Vehicle Inspector (enforcement) Louis Dsouza said that the enforcement squad had seized the vehicle belonging to the youth from Telangana. “We will take steps to suspend the driver’s licence. Meanwhile, the enforcement is trying to identify the vehicle involved in rash driving on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu route,” said Mr. Dsouza.

Seven incidents of reckless driving have been reported within a month in Munnar.

Mr. Dsouza said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials have been urged to fix warning signs against rash driving along the Munnar-Bodimettu stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar.

