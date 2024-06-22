GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more rash driving cases reported in Munnar

Published - June 22, 2024 08:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A screen grab of three youngsters riding with their bodies sticking out of the vehicle on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Saturday.

A screen grab of three youngsters riding with their bodies sticking out of the vehicle on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Even as the Motor Vehicles Department continues its drive against rash driving in Munnar, two more cases were reported from the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway and Mattupetty Road in Munnar on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said the Idukki Enforcement RTO registered a case against vehicle drivers Jayakanth, 22, of Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, and Ajmal, 35, from Kannur, and issued a notice to appear before the RTO.

Officials said three youths from Tamil Nadu were found travelling on the Gap Road stretch on Saturday morning with their body out of the vehicle. On Friday evening, two children were seen travelling with their body out of the vehicle at Mattupetty. Visuals of both instances had gone viral on social media.

“Both vehicles have been seized. The licences of the drivers will be suspended. A special team has been deputed to check rash driving on the Gap Road stretch,” Idukki RTO (Enforcement) Rajeev K.K. said.

Officials said five incidents of reckless driving had been reported in Munnar in the past two weeks.

