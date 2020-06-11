Two more positive in Kottayam

Amidst the continuing influx of Non-Resident Keralites to the district, two more tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to Health Department officials, two women who returned from New Delhi by train on June 2 have contracted the virus. The first patient, a 34-year-old woman from Vellavoor, was undergoing institutional quarantine at Kangazha while the second patient, a 31-year-old woman from Erumeli, was in home isolation.
Meanwhile, the husband and child of the woman from Vellavoor, who had travelled along with her from New Delhi, have tested negative.
With this, the total number of patients under treatment for COVID-19 in Kottayam has increased to 43. Of the 202 samples collected on Wednesday, 200 tested negative.
As of now, a total of 7,821 persons are undergoing quarantine in the district.
