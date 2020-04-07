Two more positive cases in Kannur

Two more persons who came from Dubai to Kannur were on Tuesday confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, said District Collector T. V Subhash.
A 42-year-old native of Manantheri, who returned from Dubai on March 21 and a 31-year-old from Pattayam Muthiyang who arrived at the Karippur airport on March 22 tested positive for COVID-19. Both are undergoing treatment at the COVID hospital at Anjarakandy.
Meanwhile, a resident of Mahe, who had undergone a swab test from Kannur, has also been confirmed as positive for the disease. The 71-year-old was diagnosed with the disease after coming in contact with an affected patient.
With this, the number of affected people in the district has reached 55. Of these, 19 have been cured and discharged.
There are currently 1,0561 persons under surveillance in the district.
