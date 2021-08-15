Two more oxygen plants for Lakshadweep

KOCHI

15 August 2021 18:23 IST

Another one was commissioned on Minicoy island in June

The Lakshadweep administration on Sunday commissioned two oxygen plants on Kavaratti and Agatti islands as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

A communication from the district administration said with this, there would be three oxygen plants on Lakshadweep islands. A plant was commissioned on Minicoy island in June.

Until now, for medical oxygen supply, oxygen cylinders and concentrators were used and they needed to be taken to Kerala for refilling, which became a difficult task, especially during the monsoon months.

Advertising

Advertising

The new oxygen plants are of 200 LPM capacity each. The plants were installed with the aim of making Lakshadweep self-sufficient in oxygen requirements. It was also in line with the national aim of boosting availability of oxygen in hospitals and to cater to the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, a communication issued by S. Asker Ali, District Collector, Lakshadweep, said.