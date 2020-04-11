Two more Nizamuddin returnees found COVID-19 positive in Malappuram

Two more persons from Malappuram district who had participated in the Tablighi conference at Nizamuddin on March 7 and 8 were tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

They are a 30-year-old man from Chungathara, Nilambur, and a 48-year-old man from Valakkulam, Kozhichena, near Kottakkal. District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said the patients had been shifted to Medical College, Manjeri. As many as 17 COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment in the district, she added.

The man from Chungathara had left for Delhi on March 7 by a flight from Kannur along with five others from different places. He stayed at Banglawali Masjid at Nizamuddin till March 10. He left for Deoband and Lucknow on March 10. He stayed at Nadvathul Uloom Madrasa till March 12. After returning to Nizamuddin, he left for Nedumbassery by an Indigo flight (E-6193) at 3 p.m. on March 12. He reached Nedumbassery at 7 p.m.

He travelled to Angamaly along with two others by car and caught a KSRTC bus to Perinthalmanna, where he reached by 12 midnight. He stayed at a Tablighi masjid at Perinthalmanna. On March 13, he reached Valluvamburam on bike and stayed at a Tablighi mosque along with nine others till March 15. He reached Velloor near Valluvamburam on March 15 and stayed at a mosque there till March 19. He reached Alathurpadi on March 19 and attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet along with 17 others. He stayed with them till March 24.

He reached Tablighi mosque at Chungathara on March 24 and stayed there along with five others for three days. On March 27, he shifted to a quarters nearby. He interacted with his family and friends on all those days. He reached his house at Chungathara on March 31 morning.

He gave his sample for testing at the District Hospital at Nilambur on April 8. He was tested positive on Friday.

The man from Valakkulam had been to Delhi by flight from Karipur on March 7. He stayed at Banglawali Masjid for three days and shifted to an apartment at Karol Bagh on March 10. He left for Karipur by an Air India flight (AI 425) at 9 a.m. on March 11. He reached Karipur at 12 p.m. He left for Kunnumpuram by car along with another person and proceeded to his home at Valakkulam along with his nephew.

He attended a Juma gathering at the Tablighi mosque at Perinthalmanna on March 12. In the afternoon, he attended an anti-drug programme at the Palachiramadu Madrasa along with 30 others. He also attended an anti-drug programme at Kozhichena on March 14. He attended another meeting at Kottakkal along with four others on March 19.

He attended Juma gathering at the Kottakkal masjid along with 300 others on March 20. Although he had stayed at home since March 21, he had had close interaction with his family members. He gave his sample for testing at Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi, on April 8. He was tested positive on Friday.

Dr. Sakeena said the families of the two had been shifted to quarantine wards at Medical College, Manjeri. She said 14,437 persons were under observation in the district.