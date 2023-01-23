Two more liquefied compressed natural gas stations launched in Kerala

January 23, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two more Liquified Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) stations were launched in the State – at Kochuveli in Thiruvananthapuram and at Cherthala in Alappuzha – by AG&P Pratham, a leading player in the Indian City Gas Distribution (CGD) industry on Monday. This takes the total number of LCNG stations in the State set up by the company to 20 – 11 in Alappuzha, two in Kollam and seven in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking after launching the LCNG stations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said natural gas helps reduce air pollution caused by vehicles and industries and aids the country in moving towards responsible growth and energy sufficiency. The use of domestic piped natural gas will result in convenience and savings and improve the quality of life. The use of CNG has several merits over traditional fuels such as diesel and petrol and its use will help create an environmental-friendly ecosystem in the State, he said.

“We are committed to strengthening the gas distribution infrastructure across the State and transforming Kerala into a clean energy State. We welcome companies like AG&P Pratham whose continued investments and efforts will help achieve this vision and promote increased adoption of natural gas,” said the Chief Minister.

Abhilesh Gupta, managing director and CEO, AG&P Pratham, said the launch of two LCNG stations in Kerala is a testament to the company’s commitment to the State. “By consistently expanding footprint in the State, we aim to develop 291 CNG stations, serve thousands of households, industries, commercial establishments and generate 1,500 jobs in the next eight years,” he said.

Ranjith Ramakrishnan, regional head, AG&P Pratham, said that with a capacity to handle 200 tons of natural gas a day in each station, the Kochuveli and the Cherthala stations will cater to the requirements of customers in the belt. AG&P Pratham is developing city gas distribution networks in three districts in the State – Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The company plans to launch 23 more CNG stations in the State by March 2023. It will be developing 361 km of pipeline network within the Thiruvananthapuram municipal Corporation limits, the Cherthala municipality and Vayalar gram panchayat of Alappuzha by the end of the 2023 financial year, said the company in a release.

The Kochuveli station will eventually cover 9,500 vehicles and benefit 80,000 households, and 1,000 commercial establishments, and the Cherthala station will eventually cover 6,000 vehicles and benefit 80,000 households, and 1,000 commercial establishments, it said.