Two more leprosy cases reported among migrant workers in Idukki

July 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

Two more leprosy cases have been reported among migrant workers in Idukki. The case has been confirmed in an 18-year-old man in KP Colony, near Nedumkandam, and a 26-year-old man under Alakode panchayat, near Thodupuzha, in Idukki.

Idukki district assistant leprosy officer Ajith S. said, “the 18-year-old man arrived from Bihar, and the 26-year-old arrived from Jharkhand. The doctor accidentally detected the disease of the Bihar native when he arrived at Mundiyeruma Pattom Colony family health centre.”

“The Bihar native took the first phase of treatment from his native place and moved to Kerala. After detection of the disease, the Health department started providing treatment to the migrant workers,” said Mr Ajith.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The health department has already completed screening among migrant workers in the panchayats where the disease has been detected,” said the official.

Last week, a leprosy case was reported in the high-range area of Idukki. The case has been confirmed in a 22-year-old woman migrant labour in Karunapuram grama panchayat.

“Nine persons in the district are currently under treatment for leprosy. Six out of nine patients are migrant workers,” said Mr Ajith.

According to officials, the increasing number of leprosy cases among migrant labourers is raising concerns. “Leprosy cases increasing among migrant workers in Idukki is a reality. But presently, there is no need to announce a health emergency,” said a senior Health department official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.