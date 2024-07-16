Two more KSEB feeders in Lower Periyar power house damaged in landslip

Two more feeders in the switchyard of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)‘s Lower Periyar hydroelectric power station at Karimanal in Idukki were damaged on Monday night following a major landslip.

KSEB dam safety officials said the landslip occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday. “Several rocks fell on the feeders that transmit power to the Idukki lines. The loss is estimated at around ₹1.5 crore. After the landslip, the power connection line was redirected to another feeder,” said an official.

Second landslip

It was the second landslip in the switchyard in two days. On Sunday morning also, two feeders in the powerhouse’s switchyard were damaged following a major landslip.

Pointing out that the remaining portion of the wall also posed landslip threat, experts recommended the removal of the entire structure without delay. “The protection wall was not designed by the civil engineers of the board. It is not designed properly and will not ensure protection to the switchyard,” said the source.

The authorities directed the KSEB officials in the powerhouse to remove the debris from the switchyard.