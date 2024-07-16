GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more KSEB feeders in Lower Periyar power house damaged in landslip

Power connection line redirected to another feeder; loss estimated at around ₹1.5 crore

Published - July 16, 2024 07:56 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
The KSEB feeders that were damaged following a landslip in the Lower Periyar power house in Idukki on Monday night.

The KSEB feeders that were damaged following a landslip in the Lower Periyar power house in Idukki on Monday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two more feeders in the switchyard of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)‘s Lower Periyar hydroelectric power station at Karimanal in Idukki were damaged on Monday night following a major landslip.

KSEB dam safety officials said the landslip occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday. “Several rocks fell on the feeders that transmit power to the Idukki lines. The loss is estimated at around ₹1.5 crore. After the landslip, the power connection line was redirected to another feeder,” said an official.

Second landslip

It was the second landslip in the switchyard in two days. On Sunday morning also, two feeders in the powerhouse’s switchyard were damaged following a major landslip.

Pointing out that the remaining portion of the wall also posed landslip threat, experts recommended the removal of the entire structure without delay. “The protection wall was not designed by the civil engineers of the board. It is not designed properly and will not ensure protection to the switchyard,” said the source.

The authorities directed the KSEB officials in the powerhouse to remove the debris from the switchyard.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.