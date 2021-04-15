Two more held in murder case

KANNUR

15 April 2021 23:54 IST

The State Crime branch investigation team on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of the Muslim Youth League activist Mansoor in Peringathur, Kannur, on April 6.

The police arrested Vipin, who allegedly threw a bomb on Mansoor, and Sangeeth, the third accused in the case.

They were hiding near the Monthal bridge, which is between Kannur and Kozhikode.

With this, the number of those arrested in the case has increased to seven.