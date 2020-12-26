Two more held in murder case of DYFI activist

MSF leader among arrested; Munavarali Thangal visits victim’s house

The police have registered the arrest of two more persons, including a Muslim Students Federation leader, in the murder case of Ouf Abdul Rahman, a DYFI activist in Kanhangad.

The arrest of MSF leader Hassan and Ashir, a native of Mundathode, who were earlier taken into custody, was recorded on Friday night. Muslim Youth League leader Irshad, the first accused in the case, had been arrested earlier.

The police said the three were part of a group that waylaid Ouf, who was riding a motorbike, and stabbed him to death on Wednesday night. Irshad, who was remanded, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram. He was injured in the attack and was being treated at a Mangaluru hospital. He was shifted to the MCH as per the court order.

District Police Chief D. Shilpa said tension that erupted over counting of votes in the recent local body election had led to the killing. She said the case would be handed over to the Crime Branch.

‘Will not protect accused’

Meanwhile, MYL State president Panakkad Munavarali Shihab Thangal visited the house of Ouf on Saturday morning. Mr. Munavarali said the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was against political violence. He said he shared the pain of Ouf’s family.

Though Mr. Thangal had came along with the local League leaders, only he was allowed to enter the house. Local people blocked the vehicle and refused to let other leaders in.

Mr. Thangal said local-level issues had resulted in the murder. There was no conspiracy involved. Strongly condemning the murder, he said a preliminary investigation was under way and the family should get justice. The IUML would not protect the accused in murder cases. No one should be killed in the name of politics, he said.

“We want a detailed inquiry into Ouf’s death. The Youth League member arrested in the case was expelled from the organisation on Friday,” he added.

Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel too visited Ouf’s house. He told the media afterwards that the IUML was continuing its violent politics and that there was a political conspiracy behind the murder.