ADVERTISEMENT

Two more held in alleged cooperative society fraud

Published - November 08, 2024 02:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch probing the alleged ₹96-crore fraud in the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society arrested two more persons who served as its director board members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are T.P. George of Kalady and Sebastian Madan of Manjapra. They were arrested by Thripunithura Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Roy Varghese. The other members of the board are allegedly absconding. The police said more arrests were likely soon.

Angamaly coop. bank scam: administrative committee dissolved

The arrested persons had been reportedly disqualified by the Joint Registrar (General) of Ernakulam District Cooperative Society. Another disqualified board member is on the run. They were disqualified reportedly owing to long-pending loan dues. The Registrar had issued an order dismissing the governing committee of the society on November 5. A new ad-hoc committee was appointed later.

The Crime Branch had already made two arrests in the case. The arrested were Biju Jose K., secretary of the society who remains under suspension, and Shiju K.I., the accountant, also under suspension.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US