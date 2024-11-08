Two more held in alleged cooperative society fraud

The Crime Branch probing the alleged ₹96-crore fraud in the Angamaly Urban Cooperative Society arrested two more persons who served as its director board members.

The arrested are T.P. George of Kalady and Sebastian Madan of Manjapra. They were arrested by Thripunithura Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Roy Varghese. The other members of the board are allegedly absconding. The police said more arrests were likely soon.

The arrested persons had been reportedly disqualified by the Joint Registrar (General) of Ernakulam District Cooperative Society. Another disqualified board member is on the run. They were disqualified reportedly owing to long-pending loan dues. The Registrar had issued an order dismissing the governing committee of the society on November 5. A new ad-hoc committee was appointed later.

The Crime Branch had already made two arrests in the case. The arrested were Biju Jose K., secretary of the society who remains under suspension, and Shiju K.I., the accountant, also under suspension.