Two more held in Akhil murder case, City police initiate steps to obtain custody of accused persons

The Karamana police arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Karamana native Akhil on Monday.

The accused, Arun Babu and Abhilash, are suspected to be conspirators in the case. The gang had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to commit the crime in Arun’s house.

The number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to nine. While all the key accused have been apprehended, the police are yet to rule out the involvement of more persons in abetting the crime.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have initiated steps to obtain the custody of the accused persons for evidence collection. They will be taken to the crime scene at Maruthoorkadavu, where Akhil was killed in broad daylight after being forcibly taken from his house nearby.

The special investigation team had managed to apprehend seven accused within 48 hours of the brutal incident. In addition to the key accused, Vineesh Raj alias Vineeth, Akhil alias Appu, and Sumesh, who had direct role in the murder, the Karamana police also arrested four others, who were identified as Aneesh alias Kuttappan, Kiran, Kiran Krishna alias Balu, and Harilal alias Nandu in the case.

Sumesh was apprehended by the shadow police late Sunday from Kochuveli during an alleged attempt to flee to Tamil Nadu. The police on Monday produced Vineesh, Akhil, Sumesh and Kiran at the court to be remanded to judicial custody.

The police have pledged efforts to submit the chargesheet in the case without delay. They will also move the court to suspend the bail granted to the accused in the 2019 murder case of Ananthu Gireesh.

