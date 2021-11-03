Two more de-addiction centres planned in Kerala

“One de-addiction centre each will be opened in Ernakulam and Kozhikode for women and children”

The Excise Department plans to open two more de-addiction centres in the State, Minister for Excise M.V. Govindan informed the Assembly on November 3.

One de-addiction centre each will be opened in Ernakulam and Kozhikode for women and children, the Minister said, replying to questions in the House. A de-addiction centre for women and children is currently functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, he said.

K. Babu of the Congress alleged that the de-addiction centres in the 14 districts were ineffectual, as they lacked staff and proper facilities. The Minister denied the allegation, stating that they were functioning smoothly.

Till August 2021, as many as 52,034 people were treated in the outpatient wings and 4745 in the in-patient sections. Under the Vimukti programme, 7156 people have also been provided counseling through the regional counselling centres till August this year, the minister added.

To a related question, Mr. Govindan said the government was considering a proposal to produce low-alcohol liquor. But a decision will be finalised only after detailed discussions, he said.

P.C. Vishnunath of the Congress urged the State Government to frame a law legalising campus politics. The problem of drug addiction among students were more rampant in campuses which had banned campus politics, he said.