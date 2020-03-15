Two more COVID-19 confirmed cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

15 March 2020 20:48 IST

Total number of cases in the second wave of the disease reaches 21

Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the State on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in the second wave of the disease to 21.

One of the confirmed cases is that of a Thiruvananthapuram-based doctor, who had just come back from Spain where he had gone for higher studies. The other case was that of a tourist from the U.K., who was staying in a resort in Munnar, where he had been asked to self-isolate.

The former is now in the isolation ward in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, while the foreign tourist and his wife have been isolated in Ernakulam Medical College Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Kerala put 3,287 persons more in its COVID-19 surveillance network on Sunday, taking the total number of persons under surveillance in the State to 10,944. However, only 289 persons are in isolation in hospitals, while 10,655 have been asked to self-isolate.

Briefing the media here on Sunday, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said that even as surveillance and other containment activities were going on, people should not panic and that normal life should go on. The only restriction was on mass gatherings.

The public should follow the necessary precautions such as frequent handwashing, social distancing, respiratory hygiene and avoid unnecessary travel. The Chief Minister has directed that all bus services should be run and that people should be able to travel for their work.

Passenger screening at border check points had commenced, while in railway stations, passengers would be screened at the health desks being set up near the exits. The Health Department was also focussing on creating awareness on the disease amongst the guest workers in the State.