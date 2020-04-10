Two more COVID-19 cases in Malappuram

Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Malappuram district on Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 15. Two persons have so far been discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, after having cured of COVID-19.

A 42-year-old woman from Vettom Bazaar at Mamburam and a 30-year-old man from Tirur were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Thursday.

The woman had stayed at Nizamuddin and Mumbai along with her husband and children. However, she had not taken part in the Nizamuddin meet held on March 11 and 12.

The woman went to Nizamuddin along with her family on February14. Another man from Kannamangalam who too had accompanied them with his family had contracted COVID-19 on April 7. The group had 12 members. They reached Nizamuddin on February 17 and stayed there for three days.

They left Nizamuddin on Februrary 20 and reached Mumbai on February 21. They stayed at different homes in Mumbai for about a month. They returned to Karipur on Air India flight AI 581 on March 23. The woman, along with the group members, entered into home quarantine as directed by the health officials. She was shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on April 7.

The man from Kuruvattissery reached Karipur from Dubai on Air India flight AI 938 at 8.30 p.m. on March 19. He too had entered into self-quarantine at his home. His throat swab was given for testing at the District Hospital, Tirur, on April 7. He was admitted to Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, on Thursday as he was tested positive.