Kerala

Two more COVID-19 cases in Kannur

Two more persons were confirmed with COVID-19 in Kannur on Friday, District Collector T.V. Subhash said.

A 60-year-old and a 59-year-old from Kudiyanmalai contracted the disease. On April 9, the two men underwent a swab test at the Kannur Government Medical College after they showed symptoms.

They are relatives of a 35-year-old patient, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29. He returned home from Dubai on March 20 and is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.

With two more confirmed cases, the number of positive cases in the district has reached 66. Of them, 37 already recovered.

