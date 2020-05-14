Kerala

Two more contract disease in Palakkad

They were part of group which arrived from Chennai on May 6.

Two more persons who returned to the district from Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were part of a nine-member group which arrived from Chennai on May 6.

A 50-year-old man from Sreekrishnapuram had tested positive on May 11. On Wednesday, two of his co-passengers from Kadambazhipuram and Sreekrishnapuram were confirmed to have contracted the virus. They were 62 and 39 years of age respectively.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that with this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district had risen to three.

The group members were in quarantine at the Kerala Medical College, Cherpulassery. The three confirmed cases were shifted to the district hospital here.

Dr. Reeta said that the test results of five others in the group were negative. She said the three contracted the virus before arriving in the district. The driver who brought the team had returned to Chennai on the same day.

Apart from the three cases, a man from Malappuram is also under treatment at the District Hospital, Palakkad.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:21:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-more-contract-disease-in-palakkad/article31578117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY