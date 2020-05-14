Two more contract disease in Palakkad

Two more persons who returned to the district from Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They were part of a nine-member group which arrived from Chennai on May 6.

A 50-year-old man from Sreekrishnapuram had tested positive on May 11. On Wednesday, two of his co-passengers from Kadambazhipuram and Sreekrishnapuram were confirmed to have contracted the virus. They were 62 and 39 years of age respectively.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that with this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district had risen to three.

The group members were in quarantine at the Kerala Medical College, Cherpulassery. The three confirmed cases were shifted to the district hospital here.

Dr. Reeta said that the test results of five others in the group were negative. She said the three contracted the virus before arriving in the district. The driver who brought the team had returned to Chennai on the same day.

Apart from the three cases, a man from Malappuram is also under treatment at the District Hospital, Palakkad.