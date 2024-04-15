Two more city roads reopened to traffic after revamp

April 15, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two more roads in the city developed under the Smart City Mission were reopened to traffic on Monday. These include the first reach of the Attakulangara- Killipalam road and the Thycaud house-Lower Thampanoor road (MG Radhakrishnan road).

The Attakulangara-Killipalam road was reopened by City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju at a function held at Killipalam and the M.G. Radhakrishnan road was opened to traffic by the Principal of Model High School, Thycaud, at the Model High School junction. With the model code of conduct in place, ministers stayed away from the functions.

The first layer of road tarring has been completed and the cables laid through underground ducts on both the roads. An official pressnote issued here said work on the redevelopment of three more roads under the Smart City project had been expedited and they would be opened to traffic soon.