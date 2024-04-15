GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two more city roads reopened to traffic after revamp

April 15, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju opening the Killipalam-Attakulangara road to traffic on Monday. The road has been redeveloped under the Smart City Mission.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju opening the Killipalam-Attakulangara road to traffic on Monday. The road has been redeveloped under the Smart City Mission.

Two more roads in the city developed under the Smart City Mission were reopened to traffic on Monday. These include the first reach of the Attakulangara- Killipalam road and the Thycaud house-Lower Thampanoor road (MG Radhakrishnan road).

The Attakulangara-Killipalam road was reopened by City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju at a function held at Killipalam and the M.G. Radhakrishnan road was opened to traffic by the Principal of Model High School, Thycaud, at the Model High School junction. With the model code of conduct in place, ministers stayed away from the functions.

The first layer of road tarring has been completed and the cables laid through underground ducts on both the roads. An official pressnote issued here said work on the redevelopment of three more roads under the Smart City project had been expedited and they would be opened to traffic soon.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.