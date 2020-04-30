Two more cases in State today

Two persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts in the State on Thursday. One person came to the State from Maharashtra while the other developed the disease through contact.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 14 patients had tested negative and had been put on the recovery list. Of the 497 COVID-19 cases reported in the State so far, 111 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals. A total of 383 persons have recovered from the disease so far.

Kannur has the maximum number of COVID-19 patients now — 47. Kottayam has 18 patients, Idukki 14, Kollam 12, Kasaragod 9, Kozhikode 4, Thiruvananthapuram 2, Malappuram 2 while Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Palakkad districts have one each.

A total of 20,711 persons are under surveillance in the State, with 426 of them isolated in various hospitals while the rest are in home quarantine. The State has tested 25,973 samples so far, out of which 25,135 have returned a negative result.

Mr. Vijayan said of the 1,508 samples tested from amongst priority groups as part of the sentinel survey, 897 tested negative. The Chief Minister did not specify how many samples from this turned positive.