Kerala

Two more cases in Kottayam

They came from Mumbai, New Delhi

Two persons who had returned to Kottayam from Mumbai and New Delhi tested positive for SARS-VoC-2 here on Saturday.

Officials said a 24-year-old person from Olassa who reached Kottayam from Mumbai on June 2 and a 34-year-old native of Arunnoottimangalam who landed from New Delhi two days later tested positive for the virus.

The family members of the person from New Delhi who had travelled along with him have been shifted to a quarantine centre in Kottayam.

Meanwhile, 1,391 migrant workers from West Bengal returned on board a Howrah-bound train which left Kottayam at 4.30 p.m.

