Two more cases in Alappuzha

Two more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.
Officials said that one of the patients, a 50-year-old woman from Arthunkal here, had reached the district from Kuwait on May 27.
Second patient
The second patient, a young woman from Neelamperoor, came on board a train from Delhi on May 22.
Both were shifted to a hospital, for treatment.
Cases touch 49
With the latest reported cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district touched 49.
Of these, 41 remain active. Seven people made a full recovery, while one person succumbed to the disease.
A total of 4,990 people have been kept in quarantine/isolation in the district.
