Kerala

Two more cases in Alappuzha

Two more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Officials said that one of the patients, a 50-year-old woman from Arthunkal here, had reached the district from Kuwait on May 27.

Second patient

The second patient, a young woman from Neelamperoor, came on board a train from Delhi on May 22.

Both were shifted to a hospital, for treatment.

Cases touch 49

With the latest reported cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district touched 49.

Of these, 41 remain active. Seven people made a full recovery, while one person succumbed to the disease.

A total of 4,990 people have been kept in quarantine/isolation in the district.

