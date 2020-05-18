Kerala

Two more cases in Alappuzha

Pregnant woman and child of a woman who had tested positive

Two more persons from the district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the district administration, one of the patients, a child hailing from Thrikkunnapuzha, reached the district from Dammam in Saudi Arabia on May 13. The child’s mother, a pregnant woman, tested positive for the disease last Friday. The child, who was in quarantine period at the family home, was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment. The second patient, a pregnant woman from Ambalapuzha, arrived at the Karipur airport from Kuwait on May 13. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram.

At present, there are three active COVID-19 cases in the district, all undergoing treatment at the MCH, Alappuzha. Besides, the mother-child duo, a youth from Purakkad who came from Navi Mumbai tested positive on May 15.

Meanwhile, three persons were hospitalised with symptoms of the disease on Monday, taking the number of people under observation at hospitals to 15. The district has so far reported nine COVID-19 cases, including the person undergoing treatment at MCH, Manjeri. Of the total cases, five have made a full recovery.

In quarantine

According to the district administration, 2,815 people are in quarantine/observation in the district.Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has directed local bodies to ensure that those serving the mandatory quarantine period in their respective limits were not violating norms. The Minister was interacting with MLAs and local body members.

