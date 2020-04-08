Two more cases in Alappuzha

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. According to officials, one of them hailing from Chengannur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. The other person from Cherthala had returned from Dubai.

Both have been tested positive for the disease despite being asymptomatic, said an official.

“The person who attended the religious conference had first travelled to Delhi from Qatar. After attending the conference at Nizamuddin, he reached the Kayamkulam railway station on March 23. He then went to his home in Chengannur taluk. From there, the person was shifted to the corona care centre in Alappuzha on April 6. He will be admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment. The person from Dubai reached Kochi on March 22. From the airport, he travelled to Kottayam before reaching his home in Cherthala taluk. He has already been hospitalised,” said an official.

Five cases, one cured

The district has so far logged five COVID-19 cases. The first person, a Wuhan returnee, was completely cured in February. The second case, a Gulf returnee, was discharged on Monday after consecutive samples collected from him tested negative for the disease. The third patient who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district administration has urged the passengers of the EK 532 flight that reached Kochi from Dubai on March 22 to contact the Health Department immediately. Contact numbers: 0477 2239999, 0477 2239300.