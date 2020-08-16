Two more bodies recovered from Pettimudy

Toll goes up to 58, search operation to continue

Two more bodies were recovered from the landslip site at Pettimudy, near Munnar, on Sunday, bringing the overall toll to 58. As per official estimates, 12 persons are still missing in the landslip which buried four estate lanes in the plantation area of Nayamakkad division.

The bodies recovered on Sunday were identified as those of Chinnathai, 62, and Nishanthini, 20. They were recovered from a site nearly 20 metres from the river where the landslip debris had settled.

Focus on river, banks

The search teams led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are concentrating on the river and vicinity now. Eighteen bodies have so far been recovered from the river or its banks.

Rekha Nambiar, senior commandant, southern battalion, said the search would continue in accordance with the government decision. The search on Saturday had yielded no results.

A meeting attended by people’s representatives, officials and relatives of the victims in Munnar on Saturday, decided to continue the search operation till the last body was recovered. It was decided to ensure that victims’ families were handed over the promised assistance at the earliest.

Edamalakkudy isolated

District Collector H. Dinesan and S. Rajendran, MLA, visited the site and said children affected by the landslip would be given assistance in continuing their education.

Meanwhile, the Edamalakkudy grama panchayat inside the Munnar forest division has been isolated after the debris from the landslip blocked the only road to it. The road will be cleared and essential items made available in the panchayat, said Mr. Dinesan.