Two more audio clips out in actor assault case

KOCHI

05 February 2022 20:48 IST

A person can be heard plotting to kill someone

Director P. Balachandrakumar, whose revelations had led to fresh probe into the actor assault case, seems to have released more audio clips to back his allegations against actor Dileep.

The audio clips started doing the rounds on Saturday in which a person can be heard what appears to be plotting to bump off someone. Though the veracity of the clips remains to be formally verified, Balachandrakumar appeared in a section of television channels claiming it to be proof of Dileep and brother Anoop plotting to kill someone.

It was based on Balchandrakumar’s statements and audio clips that the Crime Branch registered a case against Dileep and five others allegedly for plotting to kill the officers associated with the investigation of the actor assault case.

In yet another audio clip, a person could be heard saying about the need for not leaving behind any records for a year and not using mobile phones. Balachandrakumar claimed that this was a reference made by Anoop to avoid getting traced. He claimed that the audio clips substantiated that that a conspiracy had indeed taken place.