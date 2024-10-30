ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested in MDMA smuggling case in Kochi

Published - October 30, 2024 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two more persons were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police in connection with the seizure of 300 grams of MDMA.

The arrested were identified as Abin John Baby, 33, of Pothanikkad, amd Wasim Nisar, 20, of Ambalappady.  In a joint operation, the Kalady police and the Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force arrested Abhiraj, 29, of Pothanikkad on Monday (October 28) after intercepting him while he was allegedly smuggling MDMA from Bengaluru in a car. He was nabbed from near Chandrappura based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused have reportedly confessed to purchasing the synthetic drug from a Nigerian in Bengaluru for sale among youngsters. Police suspect they are frequent smugglers. An investigation is under way to trace the source of the drug.

The contraband, reportedly valued at around ₹20 lakh, was seized from a specially designed chamber in Abhiraj’s jacket. When the police intercepted the suspects at Chandrappura, they attempted to flee, with two of them jumping out of the car. However, they were tracked down within hours.

