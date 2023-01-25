ADVERTISEMENT

Two more arrested in food poisoning case

January 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police team probing the death of a 33-year-old woman due to food poisoning from a restaurant in Kottayam on Wednesday arrested two more persons from Malappuram in connection with the case.

The arrested were identified as Noushad MP, 47 of Puthanathani and Abdul Raees of Kadampuzha. Noushad, who worked as manager of the restaurant and Raees, who was its managing partner, had gone into hiding ever since the woman’s death.

The police team had earlier arrested two more persons, identified as Sirajjuddin and the restaurant owner Latheef in connection with the case.

The victim, a nurse with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, had developed uneasiness after having food from the Park restaurant near Samkranthi on December 29. A few other persons who had consumed food from the eatery on the same day too were reported to have suffered from food poisoning

