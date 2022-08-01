Kerala

Two more African swine fever cases confirmed in Wayanad district of Kerala

Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 01, 2022 17:42 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 17:42 IST

Two more African swine fever cases have been confirmed on a pig farm at Poolakundu, near Nambiarkunnu, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border of Wayanad district.

The disease was confirmed on Monday after samples of animals from the farm owned by Biju Muchilode at Nenmeni grama panchayat tested positive at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Three pigs on the farm died of disease symptoms earlier, following which the Animal Husbandry Department officials collected samples from 11 of the 193 pigs in the farm on July 24. Two of the samples have tested positive, P. Rajesh, Chief Veterinary Officer, Wayanad, told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are constituting a 10-member rapid response team (RRT) consisting of veterinarians, stunners and culling experts to cull the animals on the farm to contain the spread of the disease. The culling operation would begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday,” said Dr. Rajesh.

The Wayanad district administration has declared a 1-km radius of the disease-affected areas as “infection zones” and the killing of pigs and the sale of pork in the area are banned. Another pig farm is functioning within a 1-km radius of the area and the animals there will also be culled in the coming days, he said.

An area of two to ten-km radius have been declared as surveillance zones, and surveillance measures would be strengthened here, said Dr. Rajesh.

Compensation will be provided to owners of the culled animals as per the guidelines of the Centre.

Earlier, the disease was reported from two farms in the Mananthavady area, and close to 500 pigs were culled to contain its spread.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...