Two more admitted to isolation wards

PATHANAMTHITTA

20 March 2020 22:36 IST

Action to be taken against people violating home quarantine norms

Two more persons with fever symptoms have been admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward in the district on Friday.

As on Friday, 15 persons were at the isolation wards at various hospitals in the district, according to a medical bulletin issued by the District Medical Office here at 8 p.m.

Eight persons, including the five persons from Aythala in Ranni who were tested positive for COVID-19, are at the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, four are at the

Advertising

Advertising

District Hospital at Kozhencherry and three are at Pushpagiri Medical College, the bulletin said.

52 discharged

District Medial Officer A.L. Sheeja said 52 persons who were quarantined at the isolation wards in the district were discharged as on Friday.

No fresh COVID-19 positive case has been reported from the district for the 12th consecutive day on Friday.

The bulletin said 3,703 persons who came from various foreign countries had been placed under home quarantine.

This was besides the 811 primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons who are under home quarantine.

Collector P.B. Noohu said there were also reports of certain people placed under home quarantine violating the quarantine norms.

Mr. Noohu sought the full cooperation of all the quarantined people in complying with the norms in the larger interests of containing the virus threat.

The surveillance teams of the Health department screened 791 passengers at the Thiruvalla railway station and 6,692 passengers at various bus stations in the district, using digital infrared

thermometers, on Friday. A total of 1,443 persons among them were migrant workers and four of them with fever symptoms were sent to home quarantine.

Review meeting

Meanwhile, addressing an official review meeting held at the Collectorate conference here on Friday afternoon, Forest Minister K. Raju said stringent action would be initiated against those people who were found violating the quarantine norms and the rules of the Health department.

He said violation of quarantine norms by those placed under isolation either at homes or at a hospitals would be treated as an anti-national activity.