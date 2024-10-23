Two more accused in mobile phone theft case brought to Kochi from Mumbai

Two more accused in the alleged theft of 39 mobile phones during a concert of an international artiste at Bolgatty on October 6 were brought here from Mumbai by a Kochi City police team on Wednesday (October 23) evening.

The accused are Sunny Bhola Yadav and Shyam Baranwal. While the former has four criminal cases against him, the latter has seven. They are likely to be produced in court on Thursday (October 24).

The two were apprehended from Sunny’s house in Mumbai, and four mobile phones were seized from them, taking the total number of phones recovered so far to 24. However, it remains to be verified how many of them were among the ones that were reportedly stolen.

The team in Mumbai inspected a slew of mobile phone shops across the city as part of the investigation on Tuesday (October 22) evening. The city police may despatch more teams to Mumbai.

The police had arrested two suspects — Atiq Ur Rahman, with eight pending cases including theft and assault, and Waseem Ahammed, with four criminal cases — from Delhi and brought them to Kochi on October 20. Twenty mobile phones were recovered from Delhi. Out of these phones, five iPhones were claimed by their owners after a thorough verification including their IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) numbers. However, they will have to claim it from the court.

According to the police, four more accused remain on the run — two each from Delhi and Mumbai — and their phones remain switched off. The gangs involved in the alleged theft are known to dismantle the mobile phones and sell them as individual parts immediately.

Preliminary probe suggests that each gang member purchased a ₹2,000 ticket, mingled with the around 6,000-strong crowd and stole the phones during the concert. The history-sheeters from Mumbai reportedly travelled to and from Kochi by flight, while those from Delhi made the round trip by train. This was the first large-scale mobile phone theft from a single venue in Kerala.