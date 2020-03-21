Two MLAs go on home quarantine in Kasaragod

Two Indian Union Muslim League MLAs on Friday quarantined themselves at home on learning that a person who they came into contact with at a marriage function tested positive for COVID-19.

Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikunnu and Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin went into self-quarantine in the wake of stringent steps taken by the district administration to prevent the spread of the virus.

The samples of the 47-year-old Non-Resident Indian tested positive for the viral infection on Thursday. The patient had attended a marriage function and a football match. The MLAs are suspected to have come into contact with him during the marriage on March 15. “I attended a wedding function on March 15. As the result came out on Thursday, it was known he (the infected person) was also present at the wedding,” Mr. Nellikkunnu said. The MLA said he took the decision to keep himself confined to home to send out a message to the public about the importance of self-quarantine.

‘Not vacation’

“Some people who arrive from abroad consider it as a vacation but they need to understand that they are posing a threat of spreading the infection to the public. This self-quarantine is a message to the people to understand the gravity of the situation,” Mr. Nellikunnu said.

(With inputs from PTI)