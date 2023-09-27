HamberMenu
Two missing youths found buried after electrocution in Palakkad

September 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Local people gathered near the paddy field at Karingarapully in Palakkad where bodies of two missing youths were found buried on Wednesday.

Local people gathered near the paddy field at Karingarapully in Palakkad where bodies of two missing youths were found buried on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The bodies of two missing youngsters were found buried in a paddy field at Karingarapully near here on Wednesday. The police exhumed the bodies and confirmed they were that of Shijit Karokkottupura, 22, and Sateesh Kalandithara, 24, who had been missing since Sunday.

A postmortem of the bodies confirmed that they had been electrocuted from a power fence illegally set up to trap wild boars. The police said that the land owner, Anandan Ambalaparamba, 52, had confessed that he buried the youngsters when he found them lying dead on Monday morning.

Mr. Anandan had erected the power fence in his farm by taking electricity from his house. The police arrested Mr. Anandan, and brought him to the scene of crime for verification.

The police said he had cut open the stomachs of the victims and dumped them in a 70 cm deep pit. The knife that he used for cutting the belly was recovered from a fridge at his house. A court here remanded him in judicial custody on Monday. The police said that they were investigating if anyone else had a role in the crime.

The police had registered a case against Shijit and two others in connection with a clash that took place on Sunday at Kottekkad. They reached the house of Sateesh’s relative at Karingarapully to escape from the police. But they were suspected to have fled into a nearby paddy field when the police reached the house in search of them on Monday morning.

When Sateesh and Shijit ran to a side, their friends Abi and Ajit ran to another. Sateesh and Shijit were missing since then. Sateesh’s mother approached the police on Monday morning saying that he was missing. Abi and Ajit soon surrendered before the police, and a search was launched on the basis of the information provided by them.

Their bodies were found buried in a paddy field near a school at Kodumbu during the search.

