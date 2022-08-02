Two missing in landslips in Kerala’s Kannur district

Three landslips in the district at night

KANNUR In the heavy rain that has been lashing the catchment areas and hilly regions of the district since Monday evening, two people including a child reportedly went missing following landslips.

According to authorities, landslips were reported in three places in the district at night. Heavy rain is continuing in the Kelakam, Iritty, Peravur, Kottiyur and Kanavam forest areas.

A two-year-old child went missing when water rushed in following a landslip at Nedumpuramchal in Peravur. The daughter of Nadira was swept away by floodwaters. A search is on to find the missing child.

At Mele Vellara ST Colony in Peravur, 50-year-old Chandran and his 20-year-old son Rithin went missing during a landslip. Though the son was rescued, efforts are on to find out Chandran.

The sudden rush of rainwater from the hilly regions flooded Kannur Nedumpoil town. Vehicular traffic was disrupted after the Kanjira river and the Nellanikal river overflowed. The water breached the banks of the Kanjira river and flooded the town of Peravur. Many shops have been flooded. The Fire and Rescue Services and the police reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.