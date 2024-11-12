Two mini IT parks coming up in Kottarakara

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that work of two mini IT parks in Kottarakara is progressing and around 500 professionals will get employment in the IT and IT-related sector in the initial phase.

Renowned IT company Zoho Corporation’s second campus in India will start functioning at Neduvathur panchayat in Kottarakara within five months. “In the first phase, employment for 250 people will be ensured. Zoho Corporation has got the necessary infrastructure including the land and building for the IT campus,” said Mr. Balagopal.

He was interacting with trainees at the LEAP centre, a campus industrial IT park run by Zoho Corporation, at the IHRD Engineering College campus on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). “The facility under the State government’s ‘work near home’ (WNH) project is coming up in Kottarakra and the setting up of 12,000 square feet mini IT park will begin next week. It will provide 250 professionals in IT and IT-related fields work stations with all facilities to work near home,” he said.

The Minister added that a drone research park too will be established in Kottarakara town. The park will be established in collaboration with the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE). “Through this we can ensure the benefits of drone technology and the park will lead new research activities in this field and new job openings will be generated. The land required for the park can be made available in Kottarakara town and technical assistance from IIT Madras will also help the establishment of the drone park,” said the Minister who added that various projects are in progress to make Kottarakara an IT, Research and Development hub.

Knowledge economy

“Zoho Corporation has chosen Kottarakara to open its second campus in India as it is the most suitable area for an IT campus. Kottarakara is also becoming a model for transplanting the IT sector to tier 2 cities while making the most of those opportunities. Such interventions are part of the policy of the State government to make Kerala a knowledge economy,” he said.

The trainees at the LEAP centre shared their experiences with the Minister. The students who came to the centre after completing degrees, professional degrees and polytechnic diploma courses in computer engineering, electronics, electrical and mechanical engineering explained how the training helps them. Those who completed the training and joined the centre as project interns also shared their experiences. ASAP CEO Anoop Ambika, LEAP centre programme manager Mahesh Balan, principal researcher Jayaraj Porur and developmental psychologist A Babu Mathew also participated in the discussion.