ADVERTISEMENT

Two migrant workers killed as wall collapses in Kasaragod

November 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Two migrant workers lost their lives when a wall collapsed while digging the ground to lay pipeline on Kasaragod Market Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Lakshmappa, 43, and B.M. Basaiah, 40, both hailing from Karnataka.

Though they were rescued by local residents and the police, their lives could not be saved. Fire and Rescue Services personnel could not reach the area in time due to the narrow access road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though there were reports that three persons had been trapped, it was later confirmed that only two workers were involved in the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

accident (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US