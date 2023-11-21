Two migrant workers killed as wall collapses in Kasaragod

November 21, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Two migrant workers lost their lives when a wall collapsed while digging the ground to lay pipeline on Kasaragod Market Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Lakshmappa, 43, and B.M. Basaiah, 40, both hailing from Karnataka.

Though they were rescued by local residents and the police, their lives could not be saved. Fire and Rescue Services personnel could not reach the area in time due to the narrow access road.

Though there were reports that three persons had been trapped, it was later confirmed that only two workers were involved in the accident.

