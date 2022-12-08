Two migrant workers killed after granite slabs fall on them in Idukki

  1. EPaper
December 08, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Two migrant workers were killed after granite slabs fell on them while they were unloading the heavy slabs from a lorry at Mayiladumpara, near Nedumkandam, in Idukki on Thursday evening. The deceased have been identified as West Bengal natives Pradeep, 38, and Suman, 30.

According to the Udumbanchola police, the incident took place at a private estate at Aatupara. While the migrants workers were unloading a bundle of 20 granite slabs, the heavy material accidentally collapsed on them. They were trapped under the slabs and died on the spot.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel later recovered the bodies, which were later shifted to the Adimaly taluk hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police said a case of unnatural deaths have been registered.

