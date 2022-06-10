Two migrant workers found guilty of gang rape at resort in Thiruvananthapuram

Duo broke into room and raped survivor while she was asleep

The Fast Track Special Court at Neyyattinkara here found two migrant workers guilty of gang-raping a woman in the resort they worked in at Poovar nine years ago.

Judge Resmi Sadanandan found Lakhinath and Presonagam of Jorhat district in Assam guilty of the crime that had taken place at the resort on November 28, 2013. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on June 18.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Ajith Thankayya, the incident had occurred when a delegation of 30 senior executives of a Bengaluru-based multinational company had checked into the island resort during a visit to the State. The survivor, a software professional, had led the group that included seven women.

The duo were contract labourers of a pest-control firm to which the resort had outsourced cleaning and pest-control services. The accused, taking advantage of the time the survivor was away from her single-occupancy room, had loosened the screws of the balcony door latch on the eve of the incident.

They later broke into the room and raped the survivor while she was asleep around 2.30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the then Poovar circle inspector G. Binu who had submitted the charge-sheet in the court.