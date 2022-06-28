Two migrant workers die after falling into septic tank 

They were trying to retrieve ₹3,000 that fell in the tank

Two migrant workers from West Bengal died after they fell into a septic tank at Thirur in Thrissur district on Monday evening.

The mishap happened at Kizhakke Angadi near Desa Samudhayam Capela in Thirur around 8:45 p.m. Two brothers, Alamas Shaik and Shaik Abdul Alam, of Bardwan, West Bengal, residing in the house of Denny of Thirur, were trying to take the money that had fallen into the tank.

It is reported that around ₹3,000 kept in the pocket of the underwear of another brother Mohammed Ibrahim accidentally fell into the closet and then to the septic tank. One of the brothers, who tried to take the money from the tank, turned unconscious and fell into the tank first. The other, who tried to save him, also fell into it.

The bodies were taken out by the police and fire and rescue workers from the tank. Though they were rushed to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, they were declared brought dead.