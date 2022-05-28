Two migrant workers arrested for smuggling ganja
The Vanchiyoor police on Friday arrested two migrant workers on charges of smuggling ganja from Odisha to sell it in the capital city.
The accused have been identified as Jithendra Muduli (24) from Odisha and Sunilkumar (27) from Uttar Pradesh.
The Vanchiyoor police, who caught them in a joint operation with the city special action group against organised crime unit, also recovered one kilogram of ganja from them.
